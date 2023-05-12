Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGLN opened at $20.11 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97.

In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,489 shares of company stock worth $17,956,373.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ACGLN Get Rating ) by 273.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

