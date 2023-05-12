Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,541,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 149,952 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Ares Capital worth $46,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.23 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.