Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 36.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Primerica Price Performance

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $1,819,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,843.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,168 shares of company stock worth $7,238,391. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica stock opened at $179.30 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $195.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.61 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 15.33%. Primerica’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

