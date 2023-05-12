ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 414.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

ARKW opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.91. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $65.76.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

