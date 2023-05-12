Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) PT Raised to GBX 450

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 405 ($5.11) to GBX 450 ($5.68) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ashtead Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($69.40) to GBX 6,000 ($75.71) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Societe Generale started coverage on Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,000 ($75.71) to GBX 6,300 ($79.50) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,714.33.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Stock Down 0.8 %

ASHTY opened at $233.70 on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.06 and a 200-day moving average of $243.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.80.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.