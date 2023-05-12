AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 116,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in AstraZeneca by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.49) to GBX 126 ($1.59) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN opened at $74.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.37. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

