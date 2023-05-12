ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the April 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Down 2.3 %

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.64.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global engages in the provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

