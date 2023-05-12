Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,886,000 after buying an additional 284,713 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,949,000 after buying an additional 1,895,015 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,664,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,950,000 after buying an additional 827,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,849,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,799,000 after buying an additional 168,389 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after buying an additional 1,074,872 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.95.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

