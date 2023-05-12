Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the April 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ADXS stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

