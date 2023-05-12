Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$64.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$78.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Fundamental Research set a C$86.76 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$77.02.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

TSE:BNS opened at C$66.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$63.19 and a one year high of C$86.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.32.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.19). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of C$7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.5091533 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.