Barclays Cuts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$27.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CWB. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.42.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of CWB opened at C$24.05 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$21.21 and a 1 year high of C$33.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.26. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Canadian Western Bank Dividend Announcement

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.13. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of C$272.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$275.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5964654 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$25,401.50. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

