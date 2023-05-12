Barclays Upgrades Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) to Equal Weight

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.78.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $79.77.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

