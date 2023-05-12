BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Bank of America

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.15.

BRBR opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $37.55.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth $4,951,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth $12,141,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

