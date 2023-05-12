Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 281 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

Stryker stock opened at $285.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.77. The firm has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

