Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 981.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.15.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

Allstate Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $118.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.14%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

