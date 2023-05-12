Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. BNP Paribas cut shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $115.46 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

