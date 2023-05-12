Berenberg Bank Boosts Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target to $1.00

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from $0.90 to $1.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.90 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 138.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 937.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,019,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,604,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 225,338 shares during the period. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 647,200 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

