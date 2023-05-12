Berenberg Bank Boosts Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target to $1.00

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from $0.90 to $1.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.90 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
Galiano Gold Price Performance
NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galiano Gold
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
