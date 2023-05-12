Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,988 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,453 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 3,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Insider Activity

Best Buy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 58.51%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also

