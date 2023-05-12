Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives $327.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $328.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biogen Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $310.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.46 and its 200-day moving average is $284.78. Biogen has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $319.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

