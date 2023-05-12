BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,372,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,892 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $30,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 273,482 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 281,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 139,848 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,038,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth $556,000.

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

