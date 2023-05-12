Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $40.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

