Brokerages Set Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT at $105.73

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Barclays lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total transaction of $116,186.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,516,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $142,069.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total value of $116,186.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,458 shares in the company, valued at $9,516,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after acquiring an additional 271,378 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $100.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $153.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.89 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

