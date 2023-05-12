Brokerages Set American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Target Price at $4.28

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.28.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $326,899.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,091,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $326,899.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,327,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,308 shares of company stock valued at $488,517 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

American Well Stock Up 1.9 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $629,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 400,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 134,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter worth about $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

American Well stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.76. American Well has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. American Well had a negative net margin of 216.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. American Well’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Well will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Featured Articles

