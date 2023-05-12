Brokerages Set Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Target Price at $3.00

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.
ARBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Argo Blockchain Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of ARBK opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Blockchain
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
