Brokerages Set Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Target Price at $3.00

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

ARBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Argo Blockchain Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of ARBK opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

About Argo Blockchain

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

