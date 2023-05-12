Brokerages Set Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Price Target at $98.72

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.29.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Block from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $32,362,959.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $2,378,443.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,362,959.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,130 shares of company stock worth $21,650,400 over the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Block

Block Trading Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Block by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 424,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after buying an additional 93,245 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Block by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Block by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average is $68.26. Block has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $93.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.52 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

