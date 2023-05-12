Brokerages Set Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Price Target at $98.72

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.29.
SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Block from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th.
In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $32,362,959.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $2,378,443.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,362,959.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,130 shares of company stock worth $21,650,400 over the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE SQ opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average is $68.26. Block has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $93.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.52 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
