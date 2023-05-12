Brokerages Set Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Price Target at $17.56

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.14 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 64.73% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,565 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 45.2% during the third quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 81,050 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 42.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 680,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 203,542 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.