Brokerages Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) PT at $15.75

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAN. Barclays lowered their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana Price Performance

DAN opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.37.

Dana Announces Dividend

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Dana’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Dana’s payout ratio is -24.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dana by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 49,268 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.