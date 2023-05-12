Brokerages Set Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Target Price at $294.06

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $294.06.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Danaher Trading Down 1.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $230.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher has a 1-year low of $227.00 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

