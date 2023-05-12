Brokerages Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Target Price at $19.11

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DLocal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DLocal by 1,025.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 25,721 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in DLocal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in DLocal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLO stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60. DLocal has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $33.63.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DLocal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $118.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

