Brokerages Set First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) PT at $68.40

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First American Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of FAF stock opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 20.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

