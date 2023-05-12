Brokerages Set GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Price Target at $1,533.00

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,533.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($17.03) to GBX 1,400 ($17.67) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.94) to GBX 1,730 ($21.83) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. GSK has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $45.14. The firm has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08.

GSK Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in GSK by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,184,268 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in GSK by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,969 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in GSK by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 186,360 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.