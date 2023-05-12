Brokerages Set NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT at $268.79

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, twenty-three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $269.66.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $285.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $292.20. The company has a market cap of $706.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,421,161 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $394,756,000 after buying an additional 153,583 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

