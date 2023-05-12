Brokerages Set Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Price Target at $24.33

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

OLK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of OLK opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -215.88 and a beta of 0.83. Olink Holding AB has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $26.47.

Institutional Trading of Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 619,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 29,723 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 206.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 29.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.