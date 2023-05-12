Brokerages Set Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target at $368.53

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $368.53.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAYC opened at $265.31 on Tuesday. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.31.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Recommended Stories

