Brokerages Set PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT at $53.79

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.79.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $38,093.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $38,093.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $258,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,528.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,595 shares of company stock worth $6,702,076. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $57.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

