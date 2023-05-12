Brokerages Set Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target at $167.25

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SREGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $153.48 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.20.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SREGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

