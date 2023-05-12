Brokerages Set Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target at $167.25

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SRE opened at $153.48 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.20.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

