Brokerages Set UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) PT at $21.75

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

NYSE:UMH opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.60 million, a PE ratio of -23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -122.39%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 2,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,791.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael P. Landy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 270,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,791.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel O. Landy bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $33,098.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,751.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,811 shares of company stock valued at $78,529. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,383,000 after acquiring an additional 264,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,627,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 43.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,475,000 after acquiring an additional 726,254 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 45.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,189,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,359,000 after purchasing an additional 681,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 108.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,053,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

