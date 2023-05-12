Brokerages Set US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) PT at $44.60

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

NYSE:USFD opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. US Foods has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.47.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $99,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $761,145.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,289.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $99,844.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,633,850 shares of company stock worth $296,320,022. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 27.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

