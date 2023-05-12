Brokerages Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Price Target at $127.47

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.47.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,499,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 324,941 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 329.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,168,000 after buying an additional 221,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 462,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after buying an additional 219,258 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
