Brokerages Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Price Target at $127.47

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.47.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,499,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 324,941 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 329.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,168,000 after buying an additional 221,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 462,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after buying an additional 219,258 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $113.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.78. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.