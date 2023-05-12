Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Brookfield Asset Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Brookfield Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.1%.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion and a PE ratio of 20.26.

Insider Activity

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

