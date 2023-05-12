Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BURL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Burlington Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.94.

BURL stock opened at $173.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.12 and its 200 day moving average is $197.15. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,331,000 after buying an additional 1,840,276 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after purchasing an additional 415,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

