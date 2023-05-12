Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
BURL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Burlington Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.94.
Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.5 %
BURL stock opened at $173.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.12 and its 200 day moving average is $197.15. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,331,000 after buying an additional 1,840,276 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after purchasing an additional 415,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares during the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.