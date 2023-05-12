Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Holdings Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,125 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Cadence Bank by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 70,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Cadence Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cadence Bank by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,654 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.09 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

