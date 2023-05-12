California Public Employees Retirement System Has $20.52 Million Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,890 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 69,736 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Tapestry worth $20,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 121.1% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.80. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $47.48.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

