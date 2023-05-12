California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,951 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $22,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Credicorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Credicorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,071,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Credicorp by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,626,000 after buying an additional 46,335 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Credicorp by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Credicorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 223,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,337,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.21 and a 1-year high of $158.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.10.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.31). Credicorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $6.7385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAP. TheStreet raised shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

