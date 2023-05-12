California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,802 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $23,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 432,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,576 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4,008.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 421,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 411,048 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.52 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $99.66.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

About Live Nation Entertainment



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Further Reading

