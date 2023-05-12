California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,879 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AGCO were worth $20,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,257,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,137.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,142 shares of company stock worth $1,947,230 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $123.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $145.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGCO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

