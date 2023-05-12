California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 31,505 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,505 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $22,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 0.5 %

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,950 shares of company stock valued at $624,868. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.32%. On average, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

