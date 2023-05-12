California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,899 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Jabil worth $22,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Jabil by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Jabil by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 66,428 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 32.5% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $79.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $89.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average is $76.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.