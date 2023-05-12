Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 36.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 34.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waste Connections Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

NYSE WCN opened at $143.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.14 and a 200-day moving average of $136.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

See Also

