Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 14,069 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 57,546 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 107.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $97.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.